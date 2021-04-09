Outlaw killed in Mansehra encounter

MANSEHRA: A proclaimed offender wanted by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the murder of five people became victim of a bullet fired by his own accomplice during an encounter with police in the Tali Syedain area here Wednesday night.

“The outlaw, wanted in the murder of five people including his wife and two daughters, was killed after receiving bullets fired by one of his two accomplices during exchange of fire with police,” said DPO Asif Bahadur on Thursday.

He said that a police constable Zafar Iqbal also received a bullet in one of his arms and was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

He said that on a tip-off, a police party raided a hideout of the proclaimed offender Sadiq Shah in the Tali Syedain area but the latter and his two accomplices opened fire on police, leading to an encounter.He said that Sadiq Shah was wanted by the Wah Cantt (Rawalpindi) police in the murder of his wife and two daughters and also wanted by Saddar police in the murder of a shepherded and a driver.

He said the police were still active and raiding the possible hideouts of his two accomplices, who had managed to flee during the firing.