Fri Apr 09, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

Man kills mother ‘for honour’

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

NOWSHERA: A man killed his mother in the name of honour in the Khairabad area of the district on Thursday.

One Misri Khan told police that he left home and later he was informed via phone call that his son Yasir Khan had shot dead his mother on suspicion that she used to speak to strangers on phone. The woman had two sons and three daughters, the police said.

