Markhor Trophy Hunting in Chitral, Kohistan

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday distributed Rs91.269 million among representatives of 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan districts as their share from the Markhor Trophy Hunting programme.

The amount was distributed among the communities at a ceremony where Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Department Ishtiaq Urmar was the chief guest. Special Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Matiullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

KP’s Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooque said the amount was paid to communities in Chitral and Kohistan to acknowledge their contribution in conservation of Markhor and Himalayan Ibex.

Mohsin Farooque apprised the participants about the Trophy Hunting Programme, which started in 1998. A total of 78 Trophy Hunting of Markhors have been conducted successfully, he said, adding, during 2019-20 one Markhor permit was sold for150,000 US dollar in the interest of the local communities. He said this was the highest rate for Markhor, which is Pakistan’s national animal, hunting in the world.

Out of the total bid amount of trophy hunting, he said, 80 percent share goes to the communities where the hunting is conducted while 20 percent is retained as government share. The local communities spend the amount through a set procedure for socio-economic development of their area.

Special Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department Matiullah Khan shared his views about the role, conservation and importance of Wildlife in creation of balanced ecosystem and development initiatives in the Forestry, Environment and Wildlife sectors.