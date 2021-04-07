Improving quality of investigation top priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the quality of investigation in line with the requirements of modern policing is his top priority as by improving the workout rate of cases on a regular basis, the overall crime graph can be brought down.

He said that the main task of the police was to bring the cases to a logical conclusion with the best investigation and bring the culprits to book and in this regard the supervisory officers should use the available resources under their personal supervision to ensure priority measures.

He directed the Additional IG Investigation to prepare a detailed report on the conviction rate in heinous crimes and drug cases; what percentage of the accused have been convicted in such cases and what percentage of the cases are pending and in which cases the accused have been acquitted. The IG said that a list should be prepared to encourage the investigating officers to handle high-profile cases of serious crimes efficiently and also encourage the investigating officers at all levels to punish the accused in serious cases with excellent investigation and strong challan so that their morale might get higher and they might perform their duties with more determination and diligence.