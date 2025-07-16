'Superman' star David Corenswet leaves internet buzzing with signature pose

David Corenswet steps into iconic actor Henry Cavill's shoes in new DC movie 'Superman'
David Corenswet sparks playful fans' reactions with his signature pose.
Fresh off the release of the latest DC movie, Superman star David Corenswet made his debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 15.
The official Instagram account for the American talk show shared a carousel of solo snapshots of the blue-eyed actor, who set hearts fluttering in a sleek all-black ensemble and his infectious smile.
Standing against the show’s signature blue backdrop and golden logo, the cover photo shows Corenswet, 32, striking a now-familiar pose: one hand casually in his pocket, the other raised near chest level, showing off his wristwatch with a golden dial and black strap.
His fans quickly picked up on the move and had a little fun with it in the comments.
"I love you and btw you can have both hands at your sides its okay," one fan jokingly pointed out.
"Love how David always be hitting that pose showcasing his watch [hand in the air emoji]," another remarked.
A third admirer chimed in saying, "It’s the must show the watch spon pose [teary laugh emoji]."
Meanwhile a fourth stan gushed, "Bro has one pose and kills it everytime."
Beyond the fun fan reactions, the Twisters actor and Fallon, 50, had a blast on the show, engaging in several entertaining segments and behind-the-scenes stories from the Superman set.
Corenswet also raved about how director James Gunn brought his ambitious vision for the film to life.
