‘JI to mobilise masses against SBP decision’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed the resolve to mobilise the public for offering tough resistance to the PTI government against “its decision of giving the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under the IMF control” in the name of granting complete autonomy to the most vital financial institution of the country. He said this while talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of the deceased JI leader Haroonur Rasheed on Tuesday, said a JI spokesman.

Sirajul Haq said JI would hold a round-table conference on April 8 in Islamabad to discuss the situation faced by SBP and the PTI decision to relieve it from the state control. He said the country’s leading economic experts and leaders of political parties had been invited to chalk out the strategy to prevent the government from further damaging the economy of the country.

The govt, he said, would be asked to implement the decision proposed in the conference to fix the deteriorating economy and put the things in order. If the rulers continued making anti-people policies the JI would have no option but to mobilize the masses against it by launching “Go-IMF-Go” movement in near future, he warned.