Tue Apr 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 6, 2021

NA Speaker for devising mechanism to extend relief to drought-hit regions

National

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Special Committee on Agricultural Products deliberated on the design of the ‘Kamyab Kisaan’ programme to promote youth engagement and employment in the agriculture sector.

It also took up the calling attention notice regarding relief for the drought and calamity-hit regions across the country and discussed the way forward for the structural transformation of the agriculture sector.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser directed the sub-committee to furnish a concrete budget proposal for the agriculture sector and urged the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Zarai Taraqiati Bank and members of the committee to devise a mechanism for extending relief to the drought-hit regions within two weeks.

