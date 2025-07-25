Mike Tindall spotted with bloodied face down under

Mike Tindall sports war wound during Australian visit.

Mike Tindall has proved he's still got the grit of a champion after being spotted with a bloodied face following a rugby clash in Australia.

The former England rugby star suited up in the number 13 shirt for a hard-fought match against the Classic Wallabies, showing fans he's lost none of his edge.

Despite the bruises, Mike appeared in high spirits as he continues to enjoy an extended summer stay Down Under with his wife, Zara Tindall.

The sporting royal isn’t just back on the pitch, he’s back behind the mic too. Mike will reunite with his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, for a special live show in Sydney on July 31st, promising fans a night of banter, behind-the-scenes tales, and a hefty dose of sporting humour.

"Solid effort from the chief last night against the Classic Wallabies" that was the praise ringing out after he took to the field in Australia, leaving it with a bloodied face and a big grin to match.

He threw himself back into action during a friendly but fierce match against the Classic Wallabies, with fans cheering on the royal bruiser from the sidelines.

Photos and videos shared from the game show Mike giving it his all, proving that retirement hasn’t dulled his competitive edge.

Mike and wife Zara Tindall were also spotted in the stands at the State of Origin decider in Sydney, where they soaked in the electric atmosphere of Queensland’s emphatic 24-12 win over New South Wales.

The couple were guests of former Maroons legend Billy Slater and his wife Nicole Rose, watching Queensland clinch their 25th Origin series title at the roaring Accor Stadium.