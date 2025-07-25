Princess Kate and William's honeymoon has the elite saying

Prince William and Kate's bond worthy getaway revealed.

Princess Kate and William have long been known for their influence — and it appears even their honeymoon sparked a trend among the global elite.

After tying the knot in a spectacular royal wedding in 2011, Prince William and Princess Kate escaped to the Seychelles for a luxurious two week retreat.

A private island villa costing a cool £3,000 per night complete with white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and total seclusion.

Since then, the ultra exclusive destination has drawn in A-list fans, including Jennifer Aniston and Salma Hayek.

But perhaps the most notable royal inspired guests were George and Amal Clooney.

The Hollywood power couple reportedly followed in the royal footsteps for their own honeymoon in 2014, staying on the same private paradise, North Island (Ile du Nord), where villas range from £2,000 to a staggering £3,200 per night.

According to travel experts Kuoni, the Indian Ocean archipelago is 2025’s top trending honeymoon hotspot and it’s not hard to see why.

HELLO!’s Lifestyle Director Becky Donaldson and Digital Travel Editor Francesca Shillcock describe it as a paradise straight out of a Bond film, boasting jaw dropping beaches framed by granite boulders, free-roaming giant tortoises, and the iconic coco de mer palm.

But it’s not just the natural beauty that has celebrities and royals flocking to its shores.

“The seclusion from prying eyes makes it a place they can truly unwind in peace,” Francesca explains.