Australia’s "Online Safety Act' mandates social media age verification

Australians use of internet is soon changing as search engines will acquire age verification and identity checks while using social media. The new regulations aim to protect the arising concerns over privacy, assess and digital rights.

Primarily, the new feature means to scan your face and confirms identity check in order to use a search engine. It will officially launch in December and implies for the users under 18. The prime motive of new revelation is to protect children from harmful violent content and the need to ensure children can’t access it.

The unprecedent move may have substantial impacts on the users residing in Australia, changing the entire internet landscape.

In this connection, debates are sparking regarding the implications made for the specific age group such as privacy and digital inclusivity.

According to the eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, "It's critical to ensure a layered safety approach, placing responsibility at key points in the tech ecosystem.”

However, the latest move may have positive and negative affects simultaneously.

Digital rights technologist, Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker said, “Search engines are not an “optional luxury” but have become basic services in a digital world.”

The age verification policy has been sparking debate as negative and positive outcomes can be observed over the effectiveness of the policy.

Nevertheless, meaningful public concerns have been ongoing about the expected challenges. The need for further discussion still implies for the better future of internet regulations in Australia.