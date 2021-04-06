Meeting on Right to Information Act

LAHORE:Provincial Implementation Committee under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act held a meeting which was chaired by Additional CS Irum Bukhari. This committee was set up on the direction of the LHC with a view to ensuring implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 in all govt institutions. Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir apprised the additional chief secretary of the proposals for digitisation of the Right to Information Act 2013, establishment of RTI Courts in the commission and amendments in the law to improve the performance of the Punjab Information Commission.