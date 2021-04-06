Coaches, players hail Fakhar’s spectacular display of power-hitting

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman’s teammates as well as the coaching staff Monday hailed spectacular display of power-hitting by the opening batsman who almost gave Pakistan ODI series win against South Africa.

Fakhar’s entertaining 193-run knock which was studded with ten sixes and 18 fours, kept Pakistan in the hunt for mammoth 342-run victory target. It was only after his controversial run out that hopes of victory faded away in the second One-Dayer at the Wanderers on Sunday.

“He turned out to be a lone fighter in the tough and demanding conditions. Watching wickets going down at the other end, Fakhar made sure to kept his team in the hunt for a target. It was one of the finest innings I have watched in One-Day cricket. Fakhar was seen simply toying with the bowlers, striking sixes at will and making sure Pakistan stay in the game till the end,” team’s head coach Misbahul Haq said.

The head coach added that such an innings will surely infuse fresh spirit in the team. “This innings will help the team to play more attacking cricket during rest of the tour.” Batting coach Younis Khan said he had never seen a top-order batsman playing such a fluent innings in tough conditions.

“Hats off to him for showing others how to bat even when conditions are not so friendly. His was the best innings I have seen in my lifetime.” Younis added that Fakhar had shown all that he had the ability to play long innings. “He struck the ball to all corners of the park and exhibited a class of its own.”

Captain Babar Azam said the way Fakhar played he deserved a double hundred. “It was throughout a one-man show from the start to finish. I am really upset not to see Fakhar completing double century. The way he played and dominated the bowing he deserved a double hundred.”

The captain added that a single good innings from us could have fetched Pakistan the series win. “What Fakhar required was some support from his teammates. Despite watching wickets falling regularly, Fakhar looked confident. He kept on the pressuring South Africa’s attack single-handedly. Even playing with the tail-enders, he did not lose heart and played with same bravery and confidence,” Babar said in a video message from South Africa.

Senior most player Mohammad Hafeez said he thoroughly enjoyed Fakhar’s innings. “As a cricketer, I enjoyed his innings to the fullest. He showed a true class, succeeded in hitting the ball wherever he liked. Being a senior cricketer I had the honour to watch such a spectacular display of power-hitting.”

Fakhar’s opening partner Imamul Haq was also excited at the innings he played. “You hardly get the opportunity to watch such classic batting live at the stadium in international cricket. Fakhar has proved that he has the ability to turn the tables single-handedly. He was exceptional when it comes to clearing the rope and he did that whenever he liked.”