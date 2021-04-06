Jubilee-You Protect Plan launched with UBL

Karachi: Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company in the private sector has partnered with UBL to offer a new bancassurance proposition ‘Jubilee - You Protect Plan’ – a comprehensive health and life insurance plan.

Under this partnership, the policyholders are provided with a simple and affordable way to protect themselves and eliminate their financial worries in case of death or hospitalisation expenses. The uniqueness that this plan offers is that in case of death the nominated beneficiary will receive a sum of up to PKR 500,000 and in case of hospitalisation, a daily benefit of up to PKR 10,000 till a period of up to 180 days.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance commented “Our customers are our top priority. The Jubilee - You Protect Plan is specially curated keeping our customers’ needs and requirements in mind and to offer them with an opportunity to make them feel safe and secured. UBL is known for its customer care and we are glad to partner with a bank that holds the same vision as ours.”

Mr. Zia Ijaz, GE, Branch Banking & International, UBL said “Our customers are precious to us and we wish to offer them nothing but the best. We are keen to on-board Jubilee Life You Protect Plan in current times, when it is imperative that one holds a reliable protection plan for themselves and their loved ones.”****