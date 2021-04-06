Bohra community, Sindh govt join hands to make YMCA Ground green and clean

The Dawoodi Bohra community has joined hands with the Sindh government to transform the YMCA ground in District South into a clean and green space.

Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab planted a sapling at the ground on Monday to start the campaign. He said a plan was under way to completely transform the ground to make it a place with immense public utility in the midst of the city.

Wahab, who is also a spokesman for the government, said the government had reserved funds to revamp the ground for the benefit of the public. Under the revamp plan, the ground would have a jogging track, a hockey ground and a green zone.

He expressed gratitude to the members of the Dawoodi Bohra community who had lent assistance to the government to carry out extensive tree plantation campaign. He said indigenous trees had been selected for plantation to ensure greenery in the shortest possible time, adding that the plantation done at the ground two months ago had supplemented well the government’s drive to increase green cover in Karachi.

The adviser said the government had been extensively carrying out the campaign of growing urban forests at different spots in the province to fight the problems of global warming and climate change.