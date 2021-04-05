PPP doesn’t believe in politics of deal or ‘dheel’: Nayyar

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the party did not believe in the politics of deal or any “dheel” (relaxation).

“Those who talk about the deal left the country in 2019,” he said while speaking at a function Sunday organised by the PPP chapter of Islamabad on the 42nd martyrdom of PPP’s founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister.

Bokhari said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for the country and people of Pakistan. He said the PPP is still bound to accept the consensus decisions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but will not take any dictation. “All the parties in the PDM have equal status whether they have representation in the Parliament or not, so we are only bound to those decisions which were taken through consensus,” he added.

He said two parties in the PDM were trying to impose their decisions on the PDM but the PPP was not ready to accept the dictations imposed by anyone. “We are bound to obey all those decisions which were taken with consensus and all those which fall in line with the charter that was signed in September last year on the formation of the PDM,” he said. He said the PPP was not subordinate to any political party which wants to issue show cause notice to it.

“We want to keep the PDM intact but not to accept dictations,” he added. He said the resignations should be the last option after having exhausting all the parliamentary tools. “The objective of the long march was also to send this government packing,” he further added. He advised to avoid conflicting statements and to resolve the issue through talks within the alliance.

“We want that the PDM should bring no-confidence motion in the National Assembly as the government could not be removed by bringing a no-trust motion against the Senate chairman,” he said.