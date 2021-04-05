CTD arrests two terrorists in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore, Sunday conducted an intelligence based operation and arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to a banned organisation. Explosive material was also recovered from their possession.
A credible source information was received that two ‘terrorists’ were present at Band Road, Gulshan Ravi, Lahore. The CTD team raided the place and arrested two terrorists namely Muhib Ullah, a proclaimed offender carrying Rs2,500,000 head money and Muhammad Hanif Tayab. They were planning to target minorities worship places in Lahore. The CTD recovered improvised explosive device (IED), hand grenade and a pistol 30 bore with ammunition from their custody. CTD police station Lahore has registered a case.