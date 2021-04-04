Covid kills three more in Sindh as another 205 test positive

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 205 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,509 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 9,347 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 205 people, or 2.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,325,575 tests, which have resulted in 266,377 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 5,226 patients across the province are currently infected: 4,930 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 287 at hospitals, while 263 patients are in critical condition, of whom 31 are on life support.

He added that 163 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 256,642, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 205 fresh cases of Sindh, 98 (or 48 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 30 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 26 from District Malir, 15 from District Central, 13 from District South, nine from District Korangi and five from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 31 new cases, Kashmore 11, Thatta seven, Mirpurkhas six, Sujawal five, Matiari four, Qambar, Larkana, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each, Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Naushehroferoze two each, and Shikarpur one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.