PPP rejects allegations made by PTI on accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday rejected the allegations of PTI against the party for hiding banks accounts, saying that the PPP/PPPP regularly submits its audited accounts, which is a public document.

“No objection was ever raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan and during the hearing, PPP/PPPP briefed it that it has submitted donors' list along with bank statements of all accounts in which funds were received as required by the scrutiny committee,” said Secretary Finance PPP Parliamentarians Senator Salim Mandviwalla.

Mandviwalla said that bank statements of other accounts, in which no donation is received, has also been provided to the scrutiny committee. “All such bank accounts are disclosed in yearly audited financial statements submitted to ECP on early basis,” he said. “As already communicated, PPP/PPPP has no foreign bank account, so there is no question of hiding any foreign bank account,” he said.