Swat Press Club de-sealed on PHC orders

MINGORA: The Swat Press Club was de-sealed on the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Mingora Bench here on Thursday.

A division bench of the PHC Mingora bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered the district administration to de-seal the club.

Aurangzeb Khan Advocate represented the Swat Press Club management while Assistant Commissioner Shazaeb Naqvi appeared on behalf of the district administration.

The bench issued a short order to de-seal the club, saying the district administration and information secretary were not authorized to seal the building.

During the remarks, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that democracy and free media were interrelated.

The honourable judge said a free press was needed for every developed state. He added that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of police and the district administration.

The district administration complied with the court orders and de-sealed the club.

The journalist community hailed the decision of the court and thanked the judiciary for the decision.

“The independence of journalism and freedom of expression is vital for the development of the society. Stifling the independent and critical voices is no service to the nation,” said Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, Chairman, Swat

Press Club.

“Today’s verdict is not only a victory of journalists but also of every helpless and victim”, said Shahzad Alam,

President, Swat Electronic Media Association.

“We are thankful to the journalist community and media organizations which supported us in this difficult time. We can ensure free and fair media through the unity of the journalist community “, said Ghulam Farooq, Chief Organizer, Swat Press Club.

Later, the journalist community announced to celebrate the decision on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the district administration had recently sealed the Swat Press Club and deployed heavy security there.

According to the administration, the action was taken as a clash between two rival journalists’ groups was feared.