Hazara admin issues SOPs ahead of Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD: As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching, the divisional administration on Thursday issued the SOPs of Covid-19 to be implemented during the holy month.

The official announcement was made by Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Mehsud at a meeting. RPO Hazara Mirwais Niaz, religious scholars, journalists, deputy commissioners and district police officers of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Batagram districts were also present.

The administration, while distributing a handout consisting of 20 points, stated that people intending to offer prayers at mosques have been strictly advised to perform ablution at home and wear a facemask. Physical distancing has been made mandatory, and people have been asked to keep a six-feet distance between two rows and at least one-meter distance between people at all times.

As per the World Health Organization, coronavirus can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets, and contact with a contaminated surface. Therefore, the use of carpets has been prohibited in mosques, and prayers will be performed on a bare surface cleaned/mopped with chlorine water or any disinfectant.

As per SOPs, Taraweeh congregations must not be conducted on roads, footpaths, and anywhere else, other than mosques. People must maintain social distancing and avoid handshakes or any type of body contact. Moreover, there will be a complete ban on Iftar gatherings, group Aitikaf, and other religious gatherings. People over 50 years of age and children will not be allowed to enter mosques. The guidelines clearly mention that every mosque management will be responsible for the complete implementation of these instructions and precautionary measures or the premises would be sealed.

The commissioner asked the religious scholars across Hazara to play their role for the implementation of the SOPs. He said that besides mosques, the SOPs would also be ensured at offices, markets, transport centres and other public places.