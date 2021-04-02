Special persons ask govt to increase job quota

KHAR: The physically challenged persons on Thursday asked the government to increase the job quota and establish a special education complex in every district to facilitate and train the members of their community.

Speaking at a press conference here, special persons Hazrat Wali Shah, Qasim Khan and others said that the job quota for the physically challenged persons were five percent in other provinces while in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa even two percent quota was not being fully implemented.

They complained that their due rights in government jobs were usurped and they were being kept deprived of jobs on one pretext or the other.

The special persons appealed to the prime minister, KP governor and chief minister to enhance quota in government jobs and establish a special education complex.