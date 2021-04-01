close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
4 illegal FM radio channels shut down in Bajaur

Peshawar

KHAR: The district administration on Wednesday sealed four illegal FM radio channels in Bajaur district.

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fazal Rahim took the action against the FM radio stations. Officials said that the FM radio channels were operating illegally as they had not obtained permission from the relevant authorities.

A notification issued by Bajaur’s Deputy Commissioner, Fayyaz Sherpao said that the FM radio channels were operating without getting the mandatory “no-objection certificate” from the administration.

