Business Facilitation Cell set up at KP-BOIT

PESHAWAR: The Industries Department on Wednesday launched Business Facilitation Cell for investors at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT).

Through this cell, KP-BOIT will provide Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) facilitation which will play an important role in the economic development of the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, addressed the inauguration ceremony.

KP-BOIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hassan Daud Butt highlighted the key features of the cell and termed it a milestone in the economic development of the province.

He hoped the cell would significantly increase the business activities in the province and prove to be useful for promoting cross-border trade.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra said the KP government is keen and making efforts to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an ideal investment destination for the investors.

In addition, he added, the government was launching flagship projects in tourism and other sectors to promote investment and business.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, said with the collaboration of KP Board of Investment and KP Information Technology Board, a government online business portal had been set up as well through which investors can have direct access to the federal and provincial departments.

Industries Department Secretary, Javed Marwat, hoped the representatives of industrialists and traders would seek guidance from the Board of Investment through this facilitation cell.

Country Director, World Bank Group, Najy Benhassine, addressed the occasion via video link and greeted KP-BOIT on setting up the cell.

He hoped the right steps at the right time would encourage the investors and facilitate business activities in the province.

The WB official said the bank would support the KP government in all stages of the initiative.

The KP-BOIT CEO appreciated the cooperation and support by the World Bank Group and Economic Revitalization of KP Project in setting up the cell.