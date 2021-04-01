PPP has destroyed Sindh, says Haleem Adil

NAWABSHAH: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said those ruling Sindh for the last 13 years have destroyed the province and its system. Haleem Adil was talking to the media after his arrival here on Wednesday.

He claimed that these rulers have looted the resources of Sindh but the constituency of Asif Ali Zardari lacks dog and snake bite vaccine. He said Rs920 million was allocated by the Sindh government to neutralize stray dogs but it went without any accountability. He said that provinces should work freely and independently and the governor’s rule is not the solution of issues. Police officials traveling on motorcycles have become owners of several petrol pumps.

Haleem Adil said he has come to the interior Sindh to give the message of Imran Khan that the people of Sindh cannot be left at the mercy of dacoits. The claims of Asif Ali Zardari were very tall and Bilawal was also speaking loudly but despite that the PDM has died. He said that an innocent child of 10 years died of snake bite in Bandhi town without provision of vaccine.