Dr Yasmin Rashid opens vaccination centre at Minar-i-Pakistan

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the vaccination centre at Minar-i-Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the arrangements at vaccination counter. She took feedback from citizens who shared their views. The minister said, “More and more new vaccination counters are being set up in Punjab.

The citizens of the area will have very a vaccination facility near their homes. As many as 20 counters have been set up to facilitate people. The process of vaccination is going on very well in the province.

After the vaccination of healthcare workers and senior citizens, the process of vaccination for citizens of over 50 age group is about to be started. We all have to face this challenge as a nation. All stakeholders will have to work together to overcome this pandemic. Pakistan will beat the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Meanwhile, the Promotion Board recommended the promotion of 60 more doctors here on Tuesday. The board recommended promotion of 32 associate professors of nine specialties to grade 20 and 28 assistant professors of 10 specialties to grade 19.

The specialties include Plastic Surgery, Paeds, ENT, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Paeds Surgery, Paediatrics and Microbiology.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “For the first time in history, the health department has made record promotions of doctors. All of these doctors were long waiting for departmental promotion. I appreciate our staff at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education who played a pivotal role in completing the process.” In the past favouritism prevailed in the promotion process but the PTI government believes in merit alone.

Soon after taking charge, I asked the department to prepare working paper for promotions. All doctors are being promoted on merit. For the first time in history, the hiring of over 32,000 doctors, paramedics and others staff was made possible, the minister said.