Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: 800 flats to be built in Multan, says minister

LAHORE:Under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 800 apartments will be built in Multan on the pattern of LDA apartments.

These three-marla apartments will be built on two acres land of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) at Madni Chowk, said Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of PHATA.

South Punjab Secretariat Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chatta, PHATA DG Asif Chaudhry and Housing Taskforce General Secretary Atif Ayub were also present.

Construction of two new low-cost housing schemes in Multan and Rawalpindi was also approved in the meeting. Twenty per cent of the plots in these housing schemes will be reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said the approval to the housing schemes was being accorded on a priority basis. Builders and developers are being given relief in the Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said the project was effectively going forward as a joint venture with private builders and developers. He said, “We are working hard to solidify Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the development of the housing sector.

The approval of many development schemes by PHATA was also discussed in the meeting. The PHATA DG and Deputy Director briefed the meeting about the new development projects. The PHATA DG also presented a report regarding implementation on the decisions of previous the board meeting.

Inspection: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun paid surprise visits to the vaccination centre at Expo Centre, Jinnah Hospital and Shadman police station.

He checked the availability of corona vaccine and the facilities being provided to the senior citizens at the vaccination centre. The Raiwind assistant commissioner briefed the minister that hundreds of senior citizens visited the centre daily who were vaccinated without wasting their time.

During his visit to Jinnah Hospital, the minister checked sanitation condition and availability of medicines to corona patients and the general public as well. He directed the MS to make security of the corona ward stricter. He also said doctors and paramedics were frontline warriors against corona and the whole nation saluted them. During his visit to Shadman police station, he checked the attendance of staff and performance of front desk staff. He said that negligence or laxity in performing official duties would not be tolerated at any cost. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned a special task to Raja Yasir and made him in-charge administration of Lahore to inspect the performance of all the departments, including LWMC, health, police and PHA.