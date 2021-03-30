Shab-e-Barat observed amid corona

LAHORE:The believers across the country observed Shab-e-Barat on Monday night with heartfelt religious zeal and spirit, praying Allah Almighty to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings.

The coronavirus fears forced the believers to pray from their homes instead of traditional congregations of faithful thronging specially decorated mosques to offer Nawafil and Shabina during the whole night, after the authorities had locked down the mosques. Some traditions call Shab-e-Barat the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year. Besides, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq to the believers are also made. To seek those huge blessings, the believers make special prayers for themselves and for the larger good of the entire Ummah, soliciting unity, prosperity, security and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity, and above all, averting the dangers death lurking in shape of corona virus.

Most of the city mosques gave a desolate, dark look since they were disallowed to be decorated with lightings and buntings like it used to be done traditionally on this occasion.

Policemen were guarding the mosques to prevent the worshippers from getting inside without masks or in excess to the allowed numbers to avert the spread of coronavirus. In some areas, the local police warned the mosque imams of facing FIRs against them if any worshipper was seen without mask inside their mosques.

Previously, the believers who used to make special prayers for the issues like unity, prosperity and security of the country and entire Muslim Ummah, were now focusing to seek the blessings of Almighty to ward off the global catastrophe of corona virus.

There were a few chosen mosques where special Nawafil and Shabina were allowed with restricted number of worshippers behind the closed doors. The Ulema and prayer leaders through their special prayers relayed through TV or internet, offered collected repentance before Almighty for their sins, terming the corona virus a form of His wrath and punishment, and sought His blessings to fend off this punishment from the world.

Similarly, the graveyards which used to be thronged by large number of believers including women and children to pray for the departed souls of their near and dear ones were also deserted. Traditionally, the believers used to light candles and scent sticks on the graves and sought Allah’s blessings for the souls of their departed kins.

Ulema and prayer leaders had appealed to the masses to remain inside their houses and follow the televised Nawafil and Shabian via television or internet.

The famous city mosques which used to hold special Shabina prayers like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar, Masjid Gunbad Khizra, etc. were closed for worshippers.

Another feature of the Shab-e-Barat, the distribution of special sweet dishes like Halwa, Zarda etc, also suffered as this activity was also reduced considerably. The philanthropists who used to offer Langar (food in large quantities) among the masses used to curtail this service since the Punjab government had already banned the distribution of food and ration by the individuals among the poor and destitute.

Another feature of this august night which the believers expressed satisfaction that it was missing due to the corona virus fears was the excessive display of fireworks and fire crackers by uncouth youth and children. Ulema and sober people used to demand complete prohibition of fireworks.

Many scholars and Ulema, including Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad have appealed people to offer special prayers to seek forgiveness from Allah against the spreading coronavirus pandemic.