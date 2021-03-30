KP should follow Sindh: Saeed Ghani

MANSEHRA: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government should follow his ministry’s model for better education in the province.

“We are giving education a top priority and introduced reforms to bring more out-of-school children to the educational institutions,” said while speaking to Pakistan People’s Party workers and office-bearers in Shahlia area here on Monday.

He said his party was following the legacy of the party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for good governance and promoting education of science and technology from the primary level. “Our leader laid their lives for this nation and country and we are proud of peoples’ love and affections with them who still remember their sacrifices,” he said.

He said that PPP had roots in four provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “I am very much pleased to witness a great love and affection of yours with party’s leadership and this is a great asset of a party like ours,” said the Sindh minister.

Speaking on the occasion the PPP’s executive body and former provincial minister Shujah Salim Khan said current high inflation and unemployment had exposed the government. “We would field our aspirants in the coming local government election across the province,” he said.