LRBT, the largest provider of free eye care in Pakistan Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament

karachi: LRBT, the largest provider of free eye care in Pakistan having treated over 46 million patients through its network of 75 facilities, recently held its Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament at Karachi Golf Club. Engro Corporation was the Title Sponsor of the Tournament.

27 teams played for LRBT’s mission of fighting blindness in Pakistan by giving the gift of sight to the poor. The event was one of its kind and each element starting from the guest’s welcome area, the décor and the flawless execution of the tournament and ceremony has set new standards. The gifts were given out by Mr. Najmus Saqib Hameed – Chairman LRBT, Mr. Asif Ikram - Vice President Karachi Golf Club and Mr. Eram Hasan - Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Engro Corp. The winning team was A.O.

Hospital and included Mr. Malik Murtaza, Mr. Noman Khan, Mr. Salman Ali and Mr. Zulfiqar Khan whereas FriesLandCampina team were the Runner ups and comprised of Capt. Atif Shah, Mr. Arsalan Shikoh Khan, Mr. Saim Shazli and Mr. Yashal Shah. The Longest Drive was won by Mr. Noman Khan & Closest to the Pin by Mr. Khalid J. Siddiqi.***