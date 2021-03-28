close
March 28, 2021
Cops suspended for fastening arrestee to ladder

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police constable was suspended for fastening an accused to a ladder because lock-up was not available in the Malikhel police post in Badaber.

The photo of the accused, having been fastened to the ladder, went viral on social media. The officials later suspended constable Asif. The accused was later called by the DSP Badaber Malik Habib, who was consoled and later released him.

A number of police posts are not having lock-ups and there is no system to keep the accused behind bars after arrest.

