close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 27, 2021

Four slaughterhouses to be set up in KP

National

 
March 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: The government would establish four slaughterhouses in the province and upgrade an existing slaughterhouse in Town-II. Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat Khan has said that the government had allocated Rs300 million slaughter houses in the province. The already existing slaughterhouse in Town-II would be upgraded, he added. He said that the purpose of establishing modern slaughterhouses in the province was to create a culture of providing clean and hygienic meat to the citizens. The officials of the Local Government Department, Food Authority and Livestock would visit Punjab Meat Factory next week to familiarise with the working of modern slaughterhouses.

Latest News

More From Pakistan