Four slaughterhouses to be set up in KP

PESHAWAR: The government would establish four slaughterhouses in the province and upgrade an existing slaughterhouse in Town-II. Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat Khan has said that the government had allocated Rs300 million slaughter houses in the province. The already existing slaughterhouse in Town-II would be upgraded, he added. He said that the purpose of establishing modern slaughterhouses in the province was to create a culture of providing clean and hygienic meat to the citizens. The officials of the Local Government Department, Food Authority and Livestock would visit Punjab Meat Factory next week to familiarise with the working of modern slaughterhouses.