Pak-China earth sciences academic cooperation to boost CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pak-China earth science cooperation will efficiently benefit construction of CPEC projects, experts said at a high-Level Webinar.

Quoting experts, Gwadar Pro reported that the “Pak-China academic cooperation in earth sciences is not an impractical project and far from daily life.

In fact, it’s closely related to people’s well-being and economic development of the two countries,” Prof. Su Lijun, Deputy Director-General of China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), told Gwadar Pro.

The Webinar on Earth Sciences Cooperation, themed Sustainable Development of CPEC, held by CPJRC in Beijing and Islamabad online.

CPJRC, which is jointly sponsored by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, is to join efforts of both Chinese and Pakistani scientists to carry out scientific research on natural disasters, environment, geology, ecology, climate change and sustainable development in Pakistan, especially along with CPEC.

On the webinar, CPJRC released a report contained by researching results, challenges, research direction in 2021.

Both Chinese and Pakistani scholars shared academic achievements and discussed academic issues related to earth sciences and CPEC.

Prof. Zhang Yaping, Vice President of CAS, commented on the event that the discussion will help CPJRC to identify areas of priority for our cooperation in earth sciences in the future.

He also said on the occasion that CAS will work with all partners even more closely in the future to jointly address the challenges ahead and maximize the potential value of CPJRC as an international center of excellence.

Prof. Asif Khan, Fellows of both PAS and CAS; HEC Distinguished National Professor for Earth Sciences, U. of Peshawar, delivered a speech themed Spectrum of Earth Sciences Research in Pakistan: Expected Contributions to Socio-Economic Development of the Country.

He believed that Pak-China earth science cooperation will efficiently benefit construction of CPEC projects and boost economic development of both sides through avoiding natural disasters and utilizing resources in a reasonable way.

Pakistani and Chinese scientists also delivered academic presentations on climate change, hydrology, metallogeny, geologic hazard, energy and ocean sciences.

Prof. Dr M Qasim Jan, Former President of PAS; Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan; Prof. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University; Ruan Xiangping, Senior Counsel, Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Science and Technology of China, and other scientists, researchers, enterprises also attended the event.