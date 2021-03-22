VC vows to lift Fata University standards

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed vice-chancellor of hitherto neglected Fata University, Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, has pledged to make every effort to bring the university on a par with international institutions so that it could serve the people of the newly merged districts in the best possible manner.

“The people of the former tribal areas served as the frontline defence of the country and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten or taken for granted. The best way to reward them is to extend them quality education at their doorstep,” he said, while talking to The News. He said the people of these areas have been deprived of basic rights and it was high time to compensate them.

“In view of the history, geography, geology and culture of the ex-Fata, I intend to launch new relevant disciplines, which would not be a mere duplication of other departments and subjects,” Dr Jahanzeb added.

The vice-chancellor said disciplines related to Mineralogy and Gemology, Legislation, Education, Mental health issues, Central Asia, Petroleum and Gas, Geoscience, Conflict Resolution, Cultural Studies, Archaeology others would be launched in the university after consulting the experts on erstwhile Fata and education.

He added that the university would take up with the government the issue of extending education and training facilities to other areas of erstwhile Fata.

For exploring the best avenues of funding and attracting multiple resources ‘Fata University Liaison Offices’ would be established in Islamabad and Peshawar in view of the possible reluctance of international resource persons from visiting the main campus of the university, which is located in the semi-tribal region of Darra Adamkhel.

The vice-chancellor said effort would also be made to make Fata University a bridge between Central Asian Region and Pakistan so that the future of the region could be secured and the status of people of the area could be improved. “Education is the only answer to many questions,” he argued.

Dr Jahanzeb is a known academician and is believed to be the right choice for the Fata University, which was established years ago but proper attention could not be focused on it after its establishment. Having done his doctorate in Psychology, Dr Jahanzeb is a US Fulbright fellow. He has done his post-doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, USA and the University of Leicester, UK.