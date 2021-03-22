IGP, senior cops visit Jamrud, Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi along with other senior police officials visited Jamrud and Torkham where they inspected police lock-ups and learned about the problems of inmates.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, SSP operation Yasir Afridi also accompanied the IGP.

Sanaullah Abbasi also visited the Michni checkpost located near the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham.

He was briefed about the overall border situation. The IGP also visited various other police checkposts and police stations in Jamrud and Landikotal.

He checked closed-circuit television cameras installed in police stations.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officer also met with police jawans posted along the border checkposts and inquired about their problems.

Sanaullah Abbasi talked with jail inmates and asked them about their problems and facilities in the jails.

The IGP said it was their prime duty to protect the lives of the people at any cost.

He said the police would spare no effort to provide best possible security in the district.