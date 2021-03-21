One killed in Kohistan truck plunge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two persons sustained injuries when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday. The driver of a loaded truck, which was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn at the Karakoram Highway as a result of which it fell into the gorge. The 1122 rescuers shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Pattan.