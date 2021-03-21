Partly cloudy weather to persist

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday.

They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) was expected in north & central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad and upper Sindh.

Few hailstorm and isolated heavy fall were also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at DG Khan (Fort Munro 09), Barkhan 04, Khuzdar, Muslim Bagh 02 and Parachinar 01. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 17.6°C and maximum was 32.2°C.