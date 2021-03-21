Faisalabad to host National Women Throwball Championship next month

LAHORE : Faisalabad will host National Women Throwball Championship from April 9 to 12, 2021 under the auspices of Punjab Throwball Association (PTA); this decision was taken during a meeting of Punjab Throwball Association under the chairmanship of President Punjab Throwball Association Ghulam Mahmood Dogar (CCPO Lahore) here on Saturday.

Rana Sajjad, Secretary General Punjab Throwball Association, Masoom Abbas Rajpoot Assistant Secretary, Ali Raza Secretary Information and all members were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting President Punjab Throwball Association Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed that teams from all units and major departments will participate in the championship. “This championship will help a lot in the promotion of throwball among young boys and girls. We are quite upbeat to hold championship as per all corona SOPs issued by the Punjab govt,” he added. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Punjab govt has banned all sports activities in the province till March 28 due to the severity of rapidly increasing coronavirus. “Definitely we do respect this ban. We are monitoring the situation closely and we will organize the National Women Throwball Championship when we see any improvement in the corona situation as per the permission of Punjab govt”.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued strict directions to all relevant quarters to follow all corona SOPs issued by the Punjab government. “Any kind of violation of Covid-19 SOPs cannot be tolerated because we can’t put the lives of our players and officials at risk”.

President Punjab Throwball Association Ghulam Mahmood Dogar (CCPO Lahore) also issued directions to all divisional and district throwball office-bearers to take dedicated sports loving people on board in their respective associations to promote the game of throwball in all divisions of the province. “Sports Board Punjab has also been sent a request to hold throwball’s inter-division male and female competitions like other games,” he added.

Rana Sajjad, Secretary General Punjab Throwball Association, in this regard, had a meeting with the representatives of Lahore Throwball Association. He will also meet representatives and players of other districts in the coming days and invite some passionate and committed individuals to join the mission of Punjab Throwball Association to popularize the game of throwball among young generation.