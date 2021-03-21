Khamenei, Rouhani promise better times as New Year starts

TEHRAN: Iran’s leaders on Saturday promised their people hit by economic hardship due to US sanctions and Covid-19 better times ahead on the first day of the Iranian New Year.

The Islamic republic’s economy is reeling under the sanctions reimposed in 2018 after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of Covid-19, Iranians are to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani, who is barred by the constitution from running for a third consecutive term, in a June 18 election.