Dental camp held on Oral Health Day

PESHAWAR: Rehman College of Dentistry on Friday organised an awareness event on the World Oral Health Day for raising awareness about oral health and hygiene.

Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical College Dr. Ziaul Haq, as chief guest, inaugurated the free dental camp, which would continue till April 1.

Addressing the participants, the vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of Rehman Medical Institute in the fields of both health and education and assured continuous support of KMU to RMI in the educational field.

He also talked about the motto of the event “Be Proud of Your Mouth” and emphasised on the importance of dental health and appreciated the socially responsible step of free medical camp.

CEO RMI Shafiqur Rahman spoke about expanding the educational horizons of RMI. He discussed the future plans of provision of quality healthcare facilities in the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and steps for welfare of the health community. Vice-principal RCD Dr Sami Saleh Khan educated the participants about oral health and timely diagnosis of oral diseases, as majority of Pakistanis are facing various oral health problems. According to WHO, there has been about 50 to 70% increase in oral diseases, mostly oral cancer. The students and faculty also participated in an awareness walk on the occasion.