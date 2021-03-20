Engro becomes Karachi United’s official team sponsor

KARACHI: Engro Corporation Limited has become the official sponsor of Karachi United (KU) football team to support the country’s talented youth.

Engro will support Karachi United in its efforts to develop football excellence in the country. The collaboration will also boost KU’s outreach programs and its 11 centers in the inner-city locations, that provide free football coaching, and education and heath assistance to more than 1,000 boys and girls.

Talking about this sponsorship, Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation, said, “Engro has always been at the forefront of supporting sports development initiatives.

"Over the years, we have seen the country’s youth become increasingly passionate about football and eager to improve their game skills. We are excited to be a part of this journey with KU and hope to see the KU team creating a strong impression on the global stage.”

Ali Ata, Director Development, Karachi United, said, “We are grateful to Engro Corporation for embarking on this journey of developing football excellence.

"Our goal is to play in various national as well as international tournaments with this team.

"We are confident that, following Engro’s lead, more corporates will come forward to support Karachi United and for the promotion of football.”

Formed in 1996 on the lines of top Clubs the world over, Karachi United was set up with the view of providing a platform for achieving football excellence. Now among the country’s premier football teams, KU is dedicated to developing the sport of football by welcoming talented players irrespective of their age, ethnicity or background.

KU has been instrumental in galvanizing football in Pakistan, with a men’s and a women’s team, and an academy under its umbrella. The women’s’ team, which was the runner-up in last year’s National Women’s Championship (NWC), is currently one of the favourites for this year’s ongoing NWC.