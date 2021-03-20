NAB recovered, deposited Rs714 bn in exchequer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is determined to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan. “The NAB’s officers are working hard for fulfilling their national duty to eradicate corruption,” he said in a statement on Friday. The Chairman NAB said an Anti-Money Laundering Cell has been set up at the headquarters.