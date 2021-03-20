close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Asim Yasin
March 20, 2021

NAB recovered, deposited Rs714 bn in exchequer

National

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is determined to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan. “The NAB’s officers are working hard for fulfilling their national duty to eradicate corruption,” he said in a statement on Friday. The Chairman NAB said an Anti-Money Laundering Cell has been set up at the headquarters.

