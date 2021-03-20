Two shot dead in Zaman Town

Two vegetable vendors were shot dead in an apparent act of target killing in Chakra Goth on Friday. The men were seriously wounded in the firing incident and they were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the Zaman Town police, 25-year-old Rafiqul Islam and Ismail, 24, were residents of Korangiâ€™s Zia Colony. Initial investigations revealed that the victims were going somewhere on a motorcycle when they encountered two men on another motorcycle. An exchange of hot words took place between them, after which the suspects shot the vegetable vendors and sped off. Police collected three empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Man injured

A man was shot and injured in a firing incident in Baldia town. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where he was identified as 35-year-old Imran Khan, son of Gul Khan. Police said the man was shot after he offered resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.