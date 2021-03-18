KP govt is consulting stakeholders on Crypto Mining initiative: Adviser

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash has stated that the KP government is consulting stakeholders and experts for taking Crypto Mining initiative.

“Crypto Mining will be under the control of the government and once the legal requirements are met, all local and international investors will be able to contact and invest,” he said, as per an official handout.

Ziaullah Bangash expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Crypto Mining setup along with Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Advisor to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman.

Other members of the Advisory Committee who attended the meeting included, members of Provincial Assembly Dr Sumera Shams, Humaira Khatoon, Ayesha Bano, Shagufta Malik, Anita Mehsud, Rekhana, Waqar Zaka, Ahmed Rumi, Abdul Wahid, Ghulam Ahmed, Barrister Salman, Secretary for Science and Information Technology Humayun Khan, Managing Director of IT Board Dr Ali Mahmood, Director of IT Board Asim Jamshed and Director of Science and Information Technology Khalid Khan also participated in the meeting.

Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, Managing Director, KPITB, recommended creation of a committee on blockchain to review the various technical matters.

It was decided that sub-committees would be formed to deal with various issues. Blockchain committee, a technical committee and a coordination committee were set up to assist and provide technical support to the main committee.

It was also decided that members of the Coordinating Committee would include members of the KP Assembly and technical members, who would discuss the policy with stakeholders, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and other agencies.

Referring to crypto mining, Ziaullah Bangash said that the environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is beneficial for it.

Ziaullah Bangash directed the technical committee to submit a a detailed report on the installation of hydropower including crypto mining farms.