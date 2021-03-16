AWKUM holds 35th syndicate meeting

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan held its 35th Syndicate meeting, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq in the chair.

The meeting approved the recent decisions of the finance and planning committee, including Rs1672 million budget for the year 2020-21 and proposed budget for 2021-22 worth Rs1698 million.

The meeting also discussed several internal inquiries and the handover of Shankar Campus to Women’s University.The vice-chancellor thanked all the guests from Peshawar and Islamabad who attended the meeting, which he said would be a step towards the improvement of educational and research activities of the university. He said the decisions taken in the Syndicate meeting would hopefully also improve the financial and administrative affairs of the university.

“Our aim is to ensure quality education to more than 14,000 students and researchers enrolled in Awkum at the moment,” he added.Dr Zahoorul Haq also informed the Syndicate about the Times Higher Education’s ranking of emerging economies where Awkum has been ranked at 150 in the world and 2nd in Pakistan, a unique accomplishment for a 12 years old university. In this ranking, 60 countries and 660 universities participated.

The Syndicate members who attended the meeting included DG Pemra Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, ex-VC UET Imtiaz Gillani, a representative from the HEC, deputy secretary HED Tanveer, deputy secretary finance Muhammad Farooq, additional secretary establishment Ayaz Khan, Prof Dr Saeedul Islam, Prof Dr Zahid Marwat, Awkum registrar Mian Saleem and others.