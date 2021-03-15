Swati asks Fazl to rethink siding with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) "rejected" Maulana Fazlur Rehman's candidate in the Senate election and he should now rethink siding with the opposition alliance. The minister was addressing a press conference alongside Sadiq Sanjrani who was reelected as Senate chairman in a blow to the opposition alliance who had jointly fielded Yusuf Raza Gilani and had expected victory with their majority of 51 seats in the upper house of parliament.