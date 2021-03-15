AIOU gives scholarships to Egyptian students, faculty members

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gave ten scholarships to Egyptian university students and faculty members to learn Urdu language at AIOU on the annual basis.

To strengthen this mutual collaboration further, Egyptian government has made a principled decision to establish the Institute of Arabic language at AIOU.

In this regard, Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Tarek Dahrough, visited AIOU. He was accompanied by Amer us Syed Nasir ud Din Syed and Second Secretary of Egyptian embassy, Ahmad Rida.

On reaching AIOU, Egyptian delegation was given warm reception by Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr. Zia Ul -Qayyum.

The Egyptian ambassador informed the VC that Egyptian government was looking forward to establishing Al-Azhar School System in Pakistan in collaboration with AIOU. He, further, proposed to establish the ‘Institute of Arabic Language’ at AIOU which would not only offer courses in Arabic language but also engage in multidimensional activities including online lectures of Al-Azhar academia, certificate courses and educational visits of Al- Azhar faculty, scholars and students. He lauded VC, AIOU for his wonderful contributions to mass education and apprised him that Egyptian Ministry of Religious Affairs has declared AIOU to be an institution of high-quality standards.