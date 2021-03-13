Top tennis players win exhibition matches at SA Gardens club

LAHORE: Top tennis stars exhibited their prowess and excelled in the exhibition tennis matches organised by SA Gardens at their state-of-the-art tennis club.

The players were Pakistan’s longest serving No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail, Pakistan No 2 and Davis Cupper Muzammil Murtaza, former Davis Cup captain and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Muhammad Fahad, Noor Malik, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Ameer Mazari, Hamza Ali Rizwan.

After tough battles and exciting and enthralling encounters, Aqeel, Ushna and Malik succeeded in winning their matches.

The top national players also visited Pakistan’s biggest racing track. They also visited state-of-the-art futsal stadium, basketball arena, and the zoo.

Before their return, all the tennis players thanked the SA Gardens management for hosting such a remarkable tour, terming it one of the most memorable trips of their lives. They wished to visit SA Gardens again and play tennis there.

SA Gardens Chairman Sohail Afzal Malik and CEO Shoaib Afzal Malik expressed their gratitude to the national tennis champions for visiting and playing exhibition tennis matches at the SA Gardens Tennis Club.