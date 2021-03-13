Unsafe city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the rising cases of mobile snatching in Karachi’s DHA. Street crimes have made our lives miserable. In our area, such incidents happen on a regular basis. I personally know four families who’ve recently been a victim of street crimes. It is time the authorities took serious action to deal with the issue in an effective manner.
Sarah Azhar
Karachi