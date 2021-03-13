close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Unsafe city

Newspost

 
March 13, 2021

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the rising cases of mobile snatching in Karachi’s DHA. Street crimes have made our lives miserable. In our area, such incidents happen on a regular basis. I personally know four families who’ve recently been a victim of street crimes. It is time the authorities took serious action to deal with the issue in an effective manner.

Sarah Azhar

Karachi

