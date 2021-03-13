Only four out of 404 pass AD&SJs exams in Punjab

LAHORE: Four out of 404 candidates have been declared successful in the written examination for the posts of additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs).

Lahore High Court Chief Justice M Qasim Khan announced the results at a ceremony held on Friday in the presence of members of the examination committee. The successful candidates include Muzaffar Ali Anjum, Rahila Shahid, Rehman Yaqoob Irfani and Waris Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice said the participation of women lawyers in the examinations remained very low, however, it was good that all stages of the examinations had been completed in a smooth and transparent manner.

"We hope the successful candidates after joining the judiciary would play a pivotal role in delivering best justice to the litigants," he said. As many as 668 lawyers had applied for the vacant posts of the AD&SJs while 404 including 40 women out of 654 eligible candidates appeared in the examinations held from Oct 19 to 27, 2020. Five examination centers were set up across the province including two in Lahore and one each in Multan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.