Sanjrani’s victory has made Imran more confident: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday termed Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory a success of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he would be more confident with this victory. He said that result was the same whether cameras were installed or not.He said that the opposition would not bring no-confidence motion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister wanted to hold Senate elections by show of hands, but the opposition did not support him. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be more divided in the days to come, adding that most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians were not in favour of supporting Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The minister hoped that calm would be developed in the country’s politics after the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the Upper House. Replying to a question, he said the PDM could start its long march in the end of the current month, but the government is not scared of it. He said the government would not create any hurdle for the PDM long march.